Chisnallwood Intermediate prinicpal to lead new charter school

Christchurch North College’s campus will be based on Sheffield Cres in Burnside. Photo: Supplied

Outgoing Chisnallwood Intermediate principal Justin Fields will head up one of Christchurch's new charter schools.

Fields is set to leave Chisnallwood and take over as principal of Christchurch North College in Burnside when it opens at the start of next year.

The new school will enrol year 7-10 students at its campus on Sheffield Cres.

Fields has been principal at Chisnallwood since 2016.

Before that he was a deputy principal at Catholic Cathedral College.

Photo: Justin Fields

Fields said he was approached for the new position as he was part of the Christchurch Education Trust which worked to establish the new school.

Papanui High, Burnside High, Casebrook Intermediate and Cobham Intermediate are also in the group.

The city’s other charter school, Mastery School, is set to open in Hillsborough. It will cater for year 1-8 pupils next term.

They are among six new charter schools to be opened in New Zealand next year under the Government's new policy.

Fields says his approach to education is not “one size fits all”.

“We want to break down any barriers to education for everyone. We will develop individual programmes for students,” he said.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for a long time. We want to engage disengaged kids, and have good relationships with whānau.”

He says they have been “swamped” by demand for places already. The college will open with 15 students and will aim to grow its roll to 60. Along with Fields, it will employ two teachers, a teacher aide and an administrator. Fields said the uniforms are being designed with “plenty of options” for students to wear.

Fields handed in his resignation to Chisnallwood last week.

Current deputy principal Todd Blake will be acting principal from the start of term one until a permanent replacement for Fields is selected.