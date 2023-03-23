Big milestone in Cathedral rebuild

The earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral has opened its doors to the public for the first time in more than a decade.

Tuesday's event was open to community leaders and project managers only and held to mark a significant milestone in the $154 million restoration project - the completion of the stabilisation phase.

It's described as a 'huge milestone' and the first time people have been allowed inside since the historic Anglican church was severely damaged in the 2011 quake.

Building and Construction Minister Megan Woods said it was a "day of celebration" for residents.

"I think this is a really important marker for Christchurch. Such hope that we're coming back, that we're seeing progress on what has been such a symbolic broken part of our city, that it's coming back to life".

An artist's Impression of the completed Christ Church Cathedral. Image: supplied

Under an ambitious $154 million concept design, Christ Church Cathedral will be reinstated to its former glory, with a new cathedral centre and visitors centre built alongside.

In 2017, Reinstatement of the Cathedral was originally estimated to cost $104 million, but that blew out by nearly 50 percent to $154 million.

The project is partly funded by $53 million from insurance, $6 million in lotteries funding, and about $9 million in personal donations.

The Christchurch City Council granted $10 million to help with the rebuild, funded by a 10-year levy on all ratepayers.

The Government has given a $10 million grant, plus a $15 million loan that will not have to be paid back if certain conditions are met.

The rebuild now moves into its second phase, strengthening the walls and reinstating the church's main building and tower.

That extensive work is due to be completed sometime in 2027.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air