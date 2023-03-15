Decision on smelly composting plant 10 months away

Frustrated residents in eastern Christchurch have more waiting time ahead of them in their long-running battle to get a smelly composting plant removed from their area.

They've been complaining about the smell coming from Living Earth Organics for years and are calling for it to be closed immediately.

Christchurch City councillors voted this week to advance to the final stage a report on finding a suitable alternative site for the plant. Six possible suppliers have been shortlisted, and none are on council land - although the list remains confidential.

The processing plant is a Council-owned facility in Bromley, operated by Living Earth which receives all the food and green waste collected in the kerbside green bins.

It composts 50,000 tonnes of organic waste annually.

The Living Earth organic processing plant at Metro Place, Bromley. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Christchurch City Council head of traffic and waste management Lynette Ellis said the project was a long complex process.

"We do definitely understand everyone's frustration around the length of time that it takes. What we are looking to do is ensure that that process is sound is defendable and that we have no delays along the decision-making process".

The final report is expected to be presented to council for consideration early next year.. and a contract awarded by February 2024.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air