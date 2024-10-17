Feedback wanted on plan to reshape Kerrs Reach

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Over the years, the 2km long man-made stretch of the Avon River has grown to include kayaking, canoeing, waka ama and dragon boating clubs, with the river often crowded during summer.
Christchurch City Council wants to reshape the Wainoni facility to better accommodate the needs of the community - and is calling for feedback on its plan.
The proposal has triggered a District Plan change process, as the land where the flatwater clubs are based is designated as an Activity Zone.
Council officials say the current facilities at Kerrs Reach are crowded and many are no longer fit for purpose.
That proposal includes a community events pavilion, a small commercial kiosk, outdoor spaces for markets and events, river-viewing platforms, and boardwalk access to the river's edge.
- Find out more about the Kerrs Reach Plan Change and provide your feedback by October 27 at https://letstalk.ccc.govt.nz/KerrsReach
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air