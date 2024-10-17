Feedback wanted on plan to reshape Kerrs Reach

Kerrs Reach has been the hub of rowing in Christchurch since the 1950s - but the city council says it is no longer fit for purpose and needs an upgrade.

Over the years, the 2km long man-made stretch of the Avon River has grown to include kayaking, canoeing, waka ama and dragon boating clubs, with the river often crowded during summer.

Christchurch City Council wants to reshape the Wainoni facility to better accommodate the needs of the community - and is calling for feedback on its plan.

Kerrs Reach is often crowded over summer. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It is seeking public feedback on the project, which would see the existing sports clubs and facilities relocated to the opposite western bank of the river.

The proposal has triggered a District Plan change process, as the land where the flatwater clubs are based is designated as an Activity Zone.

Council officials say the current facilities at Kerrs Reach are crowded and many are no longer fit for purpose.

Relocating them would give clubs more space to grow, and free up the east bank for a new 'Wainoni Landing' development.

That proposal includes a community events pavilion, a small commercial kiosk, outdoor spaces for markets and events, river-viewing platforms, and boardwalk access to the river's edge.

Find out more about the Kerrs Reach Plan Change and provide your feedback by October 27 at https://letstalk.ccc.govt.nz/KerrsReach

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air