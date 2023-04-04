Greyhounds looking for love

Dozens of dog lovers from all over Canterbury got the chance to meet and greet greyhounds up for adoption at the weekend, as Parkavon Kennels in Marshland hosted their first ever Market and Adoption Day.

Fifteen former racing dogs were looking for homes, and a new pace of life.

Parkavon Greyhound Manager Hannah Hegarty said greyhounds were remarkably adaptable, and with the right amount of time and effort would adjust well to their new environments.

"The greyhounds that come into our care are retired racers and they stay with us while we're training them and getting them ready to be rehomed. Then the rehoming process itself happens through agencies such as Greyhounds as Pets".

The team say the adoption process ensures each dog is carefully assessed to match their new owners.

However, many potential owners have a common misconception that greyhounds are constantly on-the-go.

Fifteen greyhounds met potential new owners as they looked for new homes. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"Man, they are the biggest couch potatoes you'll ever meet. So it's a bit of a common misconception with greyhounds is that they're go, go, go constantly. We find that's not the case, they'll have zoomies for a good 5 minutes and then they'll be on the couch with you for the rest of the day" said Hegarty.

She says that while greyhounds were bred to chase, they can easily be retrained not to.

"We have so many that don't chase and are fully capable of being rehomed with cats and small animals. In the past we've had a greyhound that went to a home with chickens, rabbits, and the chickens would jump over him and there was no issues".

The inaugural event proved a success, with three greyhounds already finding love in a new home.

For enquires about adopting a greyhound, contact: Parkavon Kennels: www.parkavonkennels.co.nz or Greyhounds As Pets: greyhoundsaspets.org.nz

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air