Gumboot Friday golf honours wife

One hundred golfers teed off at the Weedons Country Club in Rolleston on Friday for a good cause.

Barry Coleman's wife Megan died suddenly two years ago, and on Gumboot Friday he organised a second charity golf tournament in her honour.

Barry said his wife had been suffering with mental health problems for a while.

"We've been frustrated over the years about what she's gone through. The government doesn't put any resources into it, so they need money and 'I Am Hope' is a good cause for counsellors, so we thought we'd do this day and give the money to them."

Golfers played at the Weedons Country Club in Rolleston. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

One hundred golfers and 30 volunteers took to the course in Rolleston.

The event was one of many being held for Gumboot Friday and sister charity 'I Am Hope', raising money to support people with mental health issues.

A range of strokes and language was on display across the day on the course.

Last year's inaugural event raised $237,000, but Coleman is confident they were on target to hit $50,000 this time.

Avid golfer Barry Coleman plans to play every golf course in New Zealand to raise more funds. IMAGE: GEOFF SLOAN

The avid golfer has even bigger fundraising plans in the pipeline.

"In March next year, I'm going away to play every golf course in New Zealand for charity. There's 417 golf courses, so I've taken a year and a-half off work.

"I just want to raise money and awareness out there, I'm doing it for 'I Am Hope'."

But he insists that ambition won't get in the way of this annual golfing event, as he broadens the net in his mission to raise awareness of mental health issues.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air