Holden Kingswood among 1974 Commonwealth Games memorabilia

Almost 50 years on Christchurch still remembers hosting what was known as 'The Friendly Games'.

The 1974 Commonwealth Games was the first time New Zealand had hosted the global event.

Volunteers at the New Brighton & District Historical Society and Museum will mark the anniversary with a significant exhibition of memorabilia planned to go on display in January.

Museum president Wayne Hawker says a recent call for more games' items has seen exhibits arrive from across the country.

"We've got cups, we got tea towels, we got teaspoons, we got medals.

"You name it. If it's related to the Commonwealth Games, we've got it."

Hawker says the jewel in their crown is a loaned Holden Kingswood which was used by officials during the games.

He says the 1974 event, known back then as the British Commonwealth Games, was a significant moment in Christchurch's history.

The city welcomed more than 1000 athletes from 38 countries, along with their support teams, media, and international visitors.

"It's significant given the location of QEII was within the community of the Greater New Brighton region, so we think it's only right that the museum has the distinction of ... holding such a display."

The games were renowned for the friendly and relaxed atmosphere, which was a reflection of the host city.

"One of my big memories of the Commonwealth Games was watching Dick Tayler winning the 10,000 meters and, like I say, that piece of track that we now have, Dick Tayler was running along on that track."

The team is hoping to co-ordinate their exhibition with an official function being organised at Christchurch's Te Pae convention centre and Town Hall. New Brighton Museum is planning a grand opening of its Commonwealth Games anniversary display on Saturday, January 13.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air