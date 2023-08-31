Plans on track to mark 1974 Commonwealth Games' golden anniversary

Big plans are afoot to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch.

New Brighton Museum volunteers have started planning a celebration and exhibition to mark the golden milestone in December and January.

And they're hunting for memorabilia from the January 24 to February 2, 1974, games that could be tucked away in people's bedroom draws or cupboards to add to their already impressive collection.

The games saw 1276 athletes from 38 countries take part in 121 medal events.

It became renowned as the 'Friendly Games' for its relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

The main venue was the old Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) Park, which could house up to 35,000 with its temporary western stand.

An official weekend celebration will also be held at Te Pae and the Christchurch Town Hall on January 26 and 27. The event is being organised by a group of volunteers with support from the games organising committee, NZOC and Christchurch City Council.

To add your 1974 games memorabilia to the New Brighton Museum exhibition contact the museum or email president Wayne Hawker at hawkerwm@hotmail.co.nz.

-By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air