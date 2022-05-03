Hundreds of salmon released for kids to catch

North Canterbury Fish & Game have been releasing catchable-sized king salmon into the three junior-only fishing lakes at The Groynes.

The young king or chinook salmon were released there to help young fishing license holders hone their fishing skills.

Fish And Game Officer Emily Craig said: “So today we are putting in 250 salmon kindly donated by Mt Cook Alpine Salmon and they are all about this big about two to four pounds and are a perfect size for the table."

She said there are not too many places like the designated fishing lakes at The Groynes to help young anglers develop and improve their skills before they tackle the wide-open rivers or lakes.

"The Groynes are a really important junior fishery as the lakes are for kids only so children and junior license holders only allowed to fishing here."

North Canterbury Fish and Game believe the Groynes are an important stepping stone for young children to try fishing with a reasonable chance of success, especially after a fresh release of salmon.