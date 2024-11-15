Lawn Mower Racing a popular addition to Christchurch Show

It's one of the more unusual events at The Christchurch Show, and certainly the loudest.

Lawn Mower racing has made its debut at the resurrected and scaled back show this week (which incorporates part of the traditional A&P show), and it's proving to be a big hit with the crowds.

However the secretary of the Canterbury Lawn Mower Racing Club, Char Stevens, insists they aren't your average ride-on lawn mowers.

"They've been modified quite a bit with no blades. They rip up lawn, they don't cut it.

You don't need to worry about mowing lawns after we've finished."

Souped-up ride-on lawn mowers have made their racing debut at The Christchurch Show this week. Photos: GEOFF SLOAN

Ten competitors will be battling it out in their souped-up racing machines over Friday and Saturday at the Canterbury A&P Showgrounds.

The modified home-built lawn mowers have been engineered especially for racing, and some can drift around tight corners at speeds up to 60kmh.

"It's sort of a no-contact sport," said experienced racer Karl Stohr.

"But rubbing's racing, and sometimes you just can't help it."

The show event is being run by the Canterbury Lawn Mower Racing Club, which boasts around 30 members.

"We're the first official club in the South Island," said Ms Stevens.

"But it's been happening in the North Island for a long time."

Mr Stohr said lawn mower racing was a considerably cheaper option than its professional motorsport counterparts, costing about $1,500 for a basic machine.

And while he was enjoying the chance to race in front of members of the public, he admitted he had one minor issue to fix on his machine.

"I think it's the clutch, but who knows?

It's the first time it's broken down on me."

Despite the novelty factor, Ms Stevens said it was a competitive sport with rules and regulations set down by a national body to ensure safety.

The Canterbury club is the first southern affiliated member of the New Zealand Lawn Mower Racing Association which also has clubs in Waikato, Counties, Eketāhuna and Hawkes Bay.

* Join the action: Canterbury Lawn Mower Racing Club (Facebook group)

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air