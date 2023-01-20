'Never too old to play': Silent disco tours a hit

More than 30 people danced their way through Christchurch streets today as part of the buskers festival, to the amusement of punters relaxing along the Oxford St strip.

Participants in Guru Dudu’s Silent Walking Tour grooved along to a soundtrack in their headphones, playing a mix of popular disco and funk only they could hear.

This new act for the Bread & Circus World Buskers Festival is proving popular, with sellout crowds for each session.

Dani Cabs leading an enthusiastic group on the streets of Christchurch today. Photo: John Spurdle

“I think it reminds people that we are never too old to play and how important play is in building community, and that we can all get along you know, if we just respect each other, and have a bit of a laugh and a dance with each other," the tour's leader, Dani Cabs, said.

The event has been attracting a wide range of participants... all keen to dance in their own styles, he said.

“They love the old classics: like YMCA goes off, you know, Abba... the Bee Gees... they all do incredibly well. I love doing sing-a-longs."

- By John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air