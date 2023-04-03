Pumpkin lovers flock to festival

The small Banks Peninsula town of Little River saw its population swell from 700 to more than 2000 at the weekend, as visitors checked out the area's big pumpkin festival.

The annual event's a fundraiser for Little River School.

Pumpkin Festival organiser Mel Birch says the event has grown to become the second largest pumpkin festival in New Zealand. She said it was started by a group of locals back in 1996.

"They had a little competition between themselves and invited more friends and then held it down in the public carpark in Little River. It started to get too big for the carpark, so they moved to the domain. And we've just grown and grown ever since".

There were a number of prizes up for grabs, ranging from the smallest, the most perfect pumpkin through to the ugliest.

Zoey Hird (7 months) and Maiya Hird (5), from Parklands, were among the many people photographed with the colourful giant pumpkins. Photo: Geoff Sloan

However, all eyes were on the coveted 'Big Boy' giant pumpkin prize.

Bishopdale family 'Mundy Bros' walked away with the ultimate prize, thanks to their giant 211kg entry.

Andy Mundy says they've never entered a pumpkin competition before. "We thought there'd be bigger ones".

However, 6-year-old Harley Mundy had a different view. "We knew we would win".

And their secret to growing enormous pumpkins? "Lots of watering, chicken manure and they love sunshine" Andy Mundy said.

The family are hoping to keep up that recipe, so they can return again next year to defend their title.

Festival organisers announced a date of April 7, 2024 for the next Little River Pumpkin Festival.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air