RAD Bikes recycling old 'dungers'

A group of Christchurch volunteers are working to ensure affordable bicycles are available to anyone in need.

The organisation, RAD Bikes, also known as 'Recycle A Dunger' gets bikes donated by members the community and gets them back on the road in good riding condition.

They work with partner organisations to ensure the working bikes end up with people that need them.

RAD has helped more than 19,000 people over the years, and enabled the re-use of more than 50,000 bikes and parts.

Volunteers work to get bikes ready for a recently-arrived refugee family. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The group also holds regular community bike workshops, allowing the public to learn the skills they need to repair and maintain their own bicycles.

Salvage Co-Ordinator Joel Porgand said the project is all about empowering people to love their bikes, keeping them out of the trash.

The charitable organisation began as a Gap Filler project in 2013, and is planning to celebrate its 10th anniversary in October with a series of events.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air