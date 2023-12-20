Rare Commonwealth Games car for sale

The sale of a rare car in Christchurch has generated a lot of interest from automotive enthusiasts and history buffs, who are racing to own a piece of Canterbury's motoring history.

A Holden Kingswood which had a starring role in the 1974 British Commonwealth Games has come up for sale, ahead of next year's 50th anniversary of the Christchurch event.

Director of the Classic Automobile Company, Ian Hyndman, says there's been strong interest since the vehicle was listed on TradeMe in mid-December, with an asking price of $89,000.

Hyndman traded the car from a private owner in Rotorua a few months ago.

The rare, white 1973 Holden Kingswood 253 V8 Trimatic saloon has 174,300 kilometres on the clock.

Director of the Classic Automobile Company, Ian Hyndman, says he has received lots of email and phone enquiries every day since he listed the Holden Kingswood on TradeMe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Games organisers commissioned around 169 Australian-made Holden Kingswoods for the event. All were decorated in blue and red livery and used to chauffeur management and athletes around event locations.

The vehicle is being sold with its original logbook which lists the names of those who used it, including Australian, New Zealand and Swiss cycling officials.

The new owner will also receive a set of Commonwealth Games commemorative coins and medals.

Hosting the 1974 British Commonwealth Games was a significant moment in Christchurch's history, with the city welcoming more than a thousand athletes from 38 countries.

The New Brighton Museum is planning a grand opening of its Commonwealth Games anniversary exhibition in mid January, with an official function organised by the NZ Olympic Committee to be held at Christchurch's Te Pae later in the month.



Auction listing: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/holden/listing/4463071921?bof=QQIIpgYc

- By Geoff Sloan

Made with the support of NZ On Air