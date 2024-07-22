Renovation of city 'eyesore' to be finished by end of year

Once described as Christchurch's biggest "eyesore", the quake-damaged Malvern House building on Hereford St is being brought back to its former glory.

The 3500sq m seven-storey building, built for the New Zealand Refrigeration Company in the 1960s, was badly damaged in the earthquakes, and eventually ended up on Christchurch City Council’s so-called "Dirty 30 list".

The derelict building had been neglected for years before the restoration started. The work aims to keep the modernist style and includes replacing all the windows.

The quake damaged building on Hereford St attracted squatters and graffiti for more than a decade. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Only three buildings in the city remain on the Dirty 30 list - the former Blue Jean Cuisine building on Manchester St, the old Two Fat Indians restaurant on Manchester St, and the cleared PWC office tower site on Armagh St.

Commercial real estate firm CBRE has started advertising for office tenants for the renovated NZR Co building, which includes a penthouse and rooftop balconies.

"Throughout the office floors, tenants will immerse themselves in an environment drenched in abundant natural light, open ceilings unveiling exposed beams, all curated to stimulate a dynamic and productive workspace," the CBRE Christchurch ad reads.

An artist's Impression of the NZR Co building when completed, mirroring its 1960s modernist style. Photo: Supplied

"Available as half or full-floor tenancies, these spaces will exude classic sophistication while allowing tenants to design fit-outs that embrace modern workplace typologies.

"The entrance lobby is adorned with the building's original New Zealand mosaic, a nod to its rich history, and a sleek complement to the modern interiors."

The refurbishment was due to be completed by the end of the year.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air