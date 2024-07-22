Renovation of city 'eyesore' to be finished by end of year

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 3500sq m seven-storey building, built for the New Zealand Refrigeration Company in the 1960s, was badly damaged in the earthquakes, and eventually ended up on Christchurch City Council’s so-called "Dirty 30 list".
The derelict building had been neglected for years before the restoration started. The work aims to keep the modernist style and includes replacing all the windows.
Commercial real estate firm CBRE has started advertising for office tenants for the renovated NZR Co building, which includes a penthouse and rooftop balconies.
"Throughout the office floors, tenants will immerse themselves in an environment drenched in abundant natural light, open ceilings unveiling exposed beams, all curated to stimulate a dynamic and productive workspace," the CBRE Christchurch ad reads.
"The entrance lobby is adorned with the building's original New Zealand mosaic, a nod to its rich history, and a sleek complement to the modern interiors."
The refurbishment was due to be completed by the end of the year.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air