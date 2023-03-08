Selwyn Sounds hits the right note

Lincoln Domain was packed over the weekend for the annual Selwyn Sounds music festival.

While conditions on the day were cooler, that didn't dampen the spirits of fans, as they enjoyed a wide range of wall-to-wall rock music.

Returning Kiwi/Australian band Mi-Sex proved a big hit with the crowd, alongside other big names like Sir Dave Dobbyn, Gin Wigmore and the Hoodoo Gurus.

Mi-Sex lead singer Steve Balbi. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Planning is already underway for next year's event.

Promoter David Parlane said they had already got one band signed up, with another couple of artists hopefully committing by the end of this month.

Early bird tickets for Selwyn Sounds 2024 have already gone on sale.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air