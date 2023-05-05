Unity in diversity at festive Baha'i celebration

In a display of multiculturalism and music, the Baha’i Festival of Ridvan was celebrated recently at the Baha’i Centre in Spreydon.

The festival commemorated the period when the faith’s founder, Baha’u’llah, announced his mission to his followers 160 years ago.

This took place in the Garden of Ridvan (Paradise), beside the Tigris River in Baghdad, in 1863.

The event marked the birth of the Baha’i faith, a religion that has spread throughout the world and has its World Centre in Israel on the sides of Mount Carmel.

Guest musicians Musica Balkanica. Photo: John Spurdle

"Baha'u'llah said that he was bringing a new message to the world. A message about love and unity, about the family of humanity being one family, about the abolition of all forms of prejudice, about the need for people to work together in love and harmony.” Jenny Hindin Miller, a member of the faith, said.

The Baha’i faith’s teachings are all about the unity of humankind, and how to achieve it, she said.

Hameed Yazdani plays a santoor (dulcimer). Photo: John Spurdle

Its principles include the elimination of all forms of prejudice, including race, gender and belief, and has promoted the equality of men and women since its inception.

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund