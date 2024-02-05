A weekend of fantasy in Christchurch

People from all over the South Island dressed up over the weekend to celebrate a world of friends, fantasy and fun.

Steampunk enthusiasts and fantasizers came together at Riccarton Racecourse on Sunday to celebrate their interests and explore other unique worlds.

Fantasizer Ross McKay (also known as Captain Roscoe Dangerfield) said the festival was a place where people could express themselves freely and make new friends.

"It's just for people of a like mind who like creating and making stuff to get together and have a good time, show off their creations and compare."

It was the first time Christchurch has hosted an event of this capacity, organised by the steampunk inspired company 'Cogs and Compass'.

A table set-up at the Fantasizers Festival in Christchurch. Photo: Emily O'Hagan

Steamologists in the Canterbury region were thrilled to have a local event as they normally have to travel to Oamaru for steampunk events, with the town selling itself as "the steampunk capital of the world".

Event committee member Jenni Bamber-Sawyer said the weekend of fantasia gave visitors access to opportunities they wouldn't normally have.

"It gives us a chance to be creative. I sort of get back into sewing. My husband builds lots of things and makes lots of things, so it actually gives us an interest, gives us something to do."

The response from the weekend gave the organisers confidence the festival could become an annual event in the Garden City and inspire future generations.

- By Emily O'Hagan