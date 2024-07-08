Winter Festival lights up Hanmer

Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury was buzzing over the weekend as the third annual Alpine Winter Festival got under way.

The alpine resort village is transformed into a whimsical winter wonderland at night, awash with coloured lights, dazzling displays and revellers enjoying the chilly temperatures.

Organisers say the goal of the festival is to create vibrancy in the village and increase visitor numbers over the school holidays.

Evening light tree climbing has proven to be popular with the more adventurous visitors.

There's a wide range of winter-themed activities over the 11 days, including icy plunge pools, a glowing mini-golf course and stunning light displays illuminating the night.

The Alpine Winter Festival wraps up next Tuesday.

https://visithurunui.co.nz/alpine-winter-festival/

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air