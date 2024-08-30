WW2 coastal defence site reopens to the public

Awaroa/Godley Head near Christchurch and its popular World War 2 coastal defence heritage site has been reopened to the public after a successful $1.4 million restoration.

The significant WW2 heritage site has restored gun emplacements and other heritage military structures, alongside walking and mountain biking tracks.

There is also a campsite and Lighthouse Cottage bookable accommodation, which have also reopened.

The area was reopened on Friday morning with a sunrise blessing from Ngāti Wheke at the gun emplacements.

Awaroa is a significant site for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke whānui.

More than 100,000 people visited the site annually before parts of the complex were temporarily closed by DOC after asbestos and other historic residual soil contamination, thought to be from historic buildings demolished before DOC took over the site’s management, was discovered in April 2021.

A gun emplacement with a mural by Wongi Wilson at Godley Head. Photo: DOC

DOC Mahaanui operations manager Andy Thompson said it's fantastic to have Awaroa/Godley Head open to visitors again.

"Alongside the significant heritage and cultural values at the site, Awaroa also offers outstanding sea views and great walking or mountain biking.

"It’s an awesome day out and we’re thrilled to have the site open to the public again – especially ahead of Conservation Week.”

He said the contamination was found in the ground during repairs to a road in 2021, which led to DOC temporarily closing the site as a health precaution.

This triggered wider testing, which found other areas of residual soil contamination around heritage buildings that have also now been remediated.

"Since 2021, a lot of hard work has gone into detailed planning, funding, and procuring suitable contractors who have carried out the specialist work of remediation.

"We’re excited for visitors to once again enjoy all that Awaroa/Godley Head has to offer."

Planning was carried out by Sephira Environmental and ENGEO, with work on the ground from Citycare and Protranz Earthmoving.

Godley Head has a network of walkways to explore Image: Photo: Creative Commons

The complex project is a finalist for Best Contaminated Site Remediation Project in the Australasian Land and Groundwater Association Awards 2024.

Andy says sadly there was some graffiti and vandalism at the site while it was closed.

"We want to thank staff from Landguard who volunteered their time to remove and paint over some of the graffiti.

"The rest will be painted over when the weather is warmer, thanks to paint supplied through the partnership between DOC and Dulux."

Visitors should note soil with residual contaminants is capped (buried) on-site, which is an industry-standard remediation method. Visitors must follow the guidelines on site signage, including keeping dogs on leads as all digging is prohibited.

The remediation cost about $1.4 million. It was made possible through partial funding from the Ministry for the Environment’s Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund.