25th Home & Leisure Show: Find inspiring ideas, products and solutions for your home

The Star Media Home & Leisure Show is back for 2024 - and it will be a very special 25th anniversary event.

Running across three days from Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7, the Home & Leisure Show will be bursting with thousands of inspiring ideas, innovative products and on-trend solutions for your home.

The event is free to enter and ideal for anyone who is thinking of renovating, doing home improvements, or simply loves all things home and leisure.

The Star Media Home & Leisure Show runs from 10am to 4pm, July 5-7, at Wolfbrook Arena. Go along for inspiring ideas, innovative products and on-trend solutions for your home. For more information, visit https://starhomeshow.kiwi . Photo: Supplied

Not only that but one lucky attendee will win a $10,000 shopping spree from Smiths City.

There will be a huge range of products and services on show.

You will also have the chance to speak to experts who will be holding a variety of free seminars, sponsored by Resene Paints, and will be on hand to share top tips and advice and answer any questions.

Event manager Juliet Dickson says the Home & Leisure Show is the “go-to place to see the latest trends and innovations for your home and enjoy show-only specials".

You will also get the chance to see several brand-new exhibitors.