Celebrate Scottish culture at the Hororata Highland Games

The 13th Hororata Highland Games is set to take place on Saturday, November 9, promising a day filled with traditional Scottish festivities and family-friendly entertainment.

This Scottish celebration with a Kiwi Twist offers a captivating blend of sports, culture, music and heritage.

Cindy Driscoll from the Hororata Community Trust said: "First-time visitors are often surprised by the festival's atmosphere and the multitude of activities to partake in."

This year's celebration will feature an emphasis on music, showcasing the deep-rooted musical traditions of Scotland with performances from the Southern Celtic Fiddle Orchestra and a sing-along with Willie McArther.

The Massed Bands March will be a highlight as part of the Chieftain's welcoming ceremony.

The Canterbury Caledonian Pipe Band. Photo: Hororata Community Trust

In honour of Coleridge Power Station's 110th birthday, the community has partnered with Manawa Energy to present an impressive static display of the steam engines and heritage plant from the power station.

This historic hydroelectric power station played a significant role in shaping the Coleridge area and neighbouring villages, leaving a lasting impact on the region.

Visitors will have the opportunity to not only watch the Heavy events, Highland Dancing, Pipe Bands and Tug O' War but they can also participate in a variety of activities, including tossing cabers, hurling haggis, Tug O' War, running a Kilted Mile, and competing for the title of best-dressed lad and lassie in tartan attire.

"Once people step through the gates, they'll find a myriad of free activities to try, no matter their age.

Children engaged in mock battle at the Hororata Highland Games. Photo: Hororata Community Trust

"Families often describe it as a event where everyone, from grandparents to toddlers and teenagers, can come together and enjoy a day out," shared Cindy.

The festival also features a Scottish farmyard, sheep shearing, woolcraft, medieval Knight demonstrations, a fairground and over 120 market stalls.

“Our community can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Hororata Highland Games. We recommend packing a rug or chairs and come prepared to spend the whole day.”