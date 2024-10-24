GWM Cannon Alpha: The hybrid ute built to handle New Zealand roads

Why the GWM Cannon Alpha is built to handle New Zealand's roads

The GWM Cannon Alpha is a great fit for New Zealand’s diverse roads, with features like four-wheel drive (4WD), advanced safety systems, and comfort-focused tech to handle tough driving conditions.

New Zealand's roads range from highways and winding coastal routes to steep mountain passes and off-road tracks. Many are narrow and often lack protective barriers, especially in rural and mountainous areas, which makes driving conditions more demanding.

The Canon Alpha, a hybrid ute from GWM, is one where the manufacturer focused on quality and innovation, is equipped with features that meet these demands.

Performance for tough terrain

The GWM Cannon Alpha comes with a 2.0L Turbo Hybrid delivering 255kW of power and a 2.4L Turbo Diesel producing 135kW. Both engines handle long drives, steep mountain passes, and challenging terrain. The 9-speed automatic transmission provides effortless gear shifts, while the 3.5-tonne towing capacity allows for hauling heavy loads with ease.

The 4WD system, with its rear differential lock and low-range gearing, offers greater traction and control on loose or uneven surfaces. This is especially useful for driving on unsealed roads and in remote areas.

Comfort for long drives

For long trips, a vehicle that offers comfort helps drivers stay alert and improves the driving experience. The GWM Cannon Alpha provides a spacious cabin designed to reduce fatigue, with faux leather seating and handy extras.

The large touchscreen digital display makes controlling infotainment and vehicle systems easy. Keyless entry and push-button start make access simple, while the split 60/40 tailgate offers practical and effortless loading options for gear in the tray.

Safety designed for unpredictable road conditions

With 204 road deaths reported and 9,274 car-related injury claims this year so far , safety is a top concern on our roads.

To address these challenges, the GWM Cannon Alpha is equipped with over 100 active and passive systems designed to protect drivers and passengers.

Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Keep Assist enhance control on winding rural roads, while Driver Fatigue Monitoring provides added security on long trips. The 360-degree view camera helps with tight manoeuvres for safer driving.

Built for New Zealand's diverse weather

New Zealand’s roads are often narrow and winding, with frequent rain, fog, and icy patches, especially in the South Island during winter. The GWM Cannon Alpha handles these challenging conditions with LED headlights that improve visibility in low light, 18-inch alloy wheels for better grip, and an 800mm wading depth to tackle water crossings and muddy terrain.

The full-sized spare wheel offers reassurance for remote travel, while Trailer Sway Mitigation enhances stability when towing in windy conditions.

Off-road capabilities for remote exploration

Exploring remote areas means tackling diverse and challenging terrain. The GWM Cannon Alpha is designed for just that, offering three driving modes, including Standard, Sport, and Eco, along with 4H and 4L settings to adapt to different surfaces. These features make sure the vehicle stays responsive and balanced.

A reliable vehicle for Kiwi drivers

The GWM Cannon Alpha is well-equipped with a wide range of features needed to tackle New Zealand's challenging roads and varied weather. From rugged off-road trails to busy daily commutes, it’s built to handle diverse driving conditions. Visit a GWM dealer to learn more and explore its features up close.