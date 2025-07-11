24-hour marathon to feed school children

Corban Harding crossing the finish line after his 24-hour endurance run around South Hagley Park. Photo: Supplied

Driven by a desire to ensure no child goes hungry at school, Corban Harding has completed a gruelling 24-hour marathon around South Hagley Park.

Harding ran 3.6km laps around the park for 24 hours on Saturday, covering 179km and raising more than $18,330 for the Full Bellies trust so far.

"I chose this charity because, as a child, I was fortunate to never have to worry about where my next meal would come from."

The trust helps families in need by making and delivering nutritional food to schools not covered by the Government's school lunch programme.

Harding volunteers at the charity one to two mornings a week.

“I would hate to see any child feel embarrassed or anxious about when they will eat next.​”

The 25-year-old freezing worker from Redwood took up running last year after he stopped playing rugby, joining a social running club.

His desire to keep pushing his limits soon turned casual running into serious training, and he set targets along the way. "I created some challenges to push me both physically and mentally."

Harding ran 100km around his neighbourhood in December to test himself.

“I thought, what could challenge me more?"

Corban Harding volunteering at the Full Bellies trust. Photo: Supplied

He took on the 12km CORDE City2Surf in March and achieved his goal of running the Christchurch Marathon in under three hours in April.

He said running non-stop around South Hagley Park for 24 hours was his most ambitious second goal.

"The first 100km was okay, but then I fell into a hole."

He said support from his crew, family, friends and supporters helped him push through the pain.

He started feeling better in the last four hours of the endurance run.

"I'm just so grateful to everyone who helped me. I didn't think I would get anywhere near the money we raised." Harding will soon start training for his third goal –the Queenstown Marathon in November.

"I want to really just enjoy it and take in the things I have accomplished so far."​