Sonny Bill Williams' greatest hits

Sonny Bill Williams has evoked fear in his opponents both on the field and in the ring.

The sporting superstar possesses ungodly power in both his hands and shoulders and has left a trail of destruction across multiple arenas.

With William's set to settle his most personal and bitter feud against Paul Gallen on July 16 in Sydney, RNZ looks back at some of the former Canterbury player's most brutal moments on both the pitch and canvas.

1. Reckless Rabbitoh gets wrecked

2003 S.G. Ball Cup Junior Bulldogs vs Junior Rabbitohs

A violent affair in Sydney, a young SBW found himself sent to the sideline for punching when he was pursued by the man he had just laid a three piece combo on. Embarrassingly, the player removed his jersey as he charged towards SBW, only for the Samoan-Kiwi to drop him with a single shot to the chops.

2. Making a meme out of Clinton

2004 NRL preliminary final Bulldogs vs Panthers

Relentlessly replayed for over a decade, an iconic hit which sent Joel Clinton's head rocking backward, the flying sweat in slow mo adding to the drama of the collision.

3. A grand slam

2004 NRL grand final Bulldogs vs Roosters

On the biggest stage, SBW let Chris Flannery know in emphatic fashion, that this was going to be the Bulldogs night, as Williams launched into the Rooster and buried him into the dirt.

4. A devastating debut

2009 TKO win vs Gary Gurr

William's much hyped foray into boxing, and it didn't take long for him to leave a mark. Unfortunately for Gary Gurr, it was on flush his jaw. With just 40 second remaining in round two, Williams unloaded a vicious right uppercut which had Gurr out on feet and SBW's in ring credentials were established.

5. Felling the hulking Hogan

2010 TKO win vs Ryan Hogan.

Giving away almost 20kg, SBW's opponent resembled more of a professional beer drinker than a boxer, and his poor conditioning was quickly exploited by the far slicker SBW, ending the bout after just two minutes 30 seconds with a savage right hook.

6. A merciless mitt to the mush

2010 Ranfurly Shield Canterbury vs Southland

Adding the log o' wood to his long list of accolades, Williams absolutely sat down poor Matt Saunders in one of the most brutal don't argues you'll ever see.

7. Retiring Tillman

2012 TKO win vs Clarence Tillman

Once again, it was done in one, Williams comprehensively outclassing the American, a left uppercut sending him stumbling and swinging wildly. Williams was calculated in his assault, a right hook to the temple as Tillman flayed on the ropes mercifully ending the one side beatdown.

8. Picking the wrong fight

2012 Super Rugby Chiefs vs Highlanders

Clearly not seeing the previous entry, three Highlanders decided to take on the then New Zealand Heavyweight boxing champion, who warned them in no uncertain terms not to try their luck again.

9. Conrad gets crunched

2015 Super Rugby Chiefs vs Hurricanes

Perhaps a tad bitter that the legendary centre kept him out of the All Blacks starting lineup, SBW levelled New Zealand teammate Conrad Smith with an absolute bone rattler.

10. Beating up bully-boy Barry

2022 KO win vs Barry Hall

Arh karma. Years of running his mouth and picking on smaller men on the footy field finally caught up to Barry Hall, as SBW obliterated AFL enforcer inside the first round. The most ruthless finish of his boxing career.