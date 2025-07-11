Fourth-generation retailer to rebuild store

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Building owner Euan Sparrow said at 138-years-old, the earthquake-prone building on East St was well past its useby date, evidenced by leaks and an uneven floor.
The 72-year-old fourth-generation owner said, despite tough times and a cost-of-living crisis, he was committed to rebuilding as the high-end fashion store was thriving.
‘‘People say I’m mad, but I have faith in Richard and Jolene,’’ Euan said.
‘‘We have continual growth in sales every year, which is against the norm,’’ Euan said.
Customers enjoyed being able to access suits for purchase and hire, footwear, and labels such as R. M. Williams, Country Road, Rodd & Gunn, Superdry, icebreaker and Untouched World.
Established by Euan’s great-great-great-grandfather William Sparrow, a tailor who learned his trade in Scotland, the store opened in 1887 as Sparrow Bros Ltd menswear.
Wilson and Laxton are excited about the new build, on what has been traditionally referred to as ‘‘Sparrows’ Corner’’.
‘‘I don’t really think the shop should be anywhere else. It’s always been here, it’s got good parking, it’s one of the busiest corners in town,’’ Wilson said.
‘‘Our windows are as good as any media advertising,’’ he said.
‘‘It will be very nice to be in a new building,’’ Laxton said.
Sparrows will be at 200 East St, between Paper Plus and NZ Bed Company, prior to returning once the rebuild is complete early next year.
The new building will be a modern single-storey tilt-slab building, with an additional 78sqm for another tenant off Moore St.