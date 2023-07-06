New butchery makes it easier to feed the family

Residents on the south side of the city – and right across Christchurch – now have the benefit of a brand-new butchery where they can buy export-quality meat at affordable prices.

Prime Range Fresh, which opened in June at 303 Colombo St, offers a full range of top-quality lamb, beef, pork and chicken, as well as an extensive selection of fruit and vegetables and convenience food items.

Frozen products are generally in 2kg packs, while more fresh meat options – as well as fruit and vegetables – will be added over the next few months.

For barbecue enthusiasts, the store also has a dedicated Pitmaster Bar offering brisket, ribs, boneless pork cuts and tomahawk steaks, plus there’s a delicious selection of Rum and Que meat rubs, garlic and truffle butters, sauces and meat juice to add extra flavour to the grilled meats.

Prime Range Fresh offers a full range of top-quality lamb, beef, pork, and chicken at 303 Colombo St. Photo: Supplied

Parent company Prime Range Meats was established in 1914, with the knowledge and expertise gained over generations in the meat industry available to today’s customers, along with the significantly lower prices.

“In these tough economic times we are offering our customers true value for money,” says store manager Jess Smit.

“Along with our everyday pricing, we offer six weekly specials making it easy to feed the family on a budget. These specials always include familiar household staples from a range of chicken, pork, lamb or beef products. With our value packs covering most of the basics, it is possible to feed a family for a week.

“As a proud New Zealand company, we will also be celebrating New Zealand’s special days such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Matariki, Anzac Day and many more, so customers can look forward to those.”

The main branch of Prime Range Fresh is located in Invercargill, and the store has enjoyed phenomenal success over the last few years, says Smit, not only for its significantly lower prices and customer service, but also because of a new purchasing option being added.

“During the Covid pandemic our online service was born out of necessity to both keep our staff in a job and to feed our loyal customers during the lockdown.

"Today, we are the only frozen meat online service in New Zealand providing everyday meat and food items to people in most areas of the country.

People lead busy lives these days, so we are pleased to provide this great service.

“For our Christchurch customers we will be offering an online pick-up in due course, but in the meantime, they can take advantage of our online delivery out of Invercargill by choosing from the selection on the website, which is sourced from our modern export factory.”

Staff at Sydenham’s Prime Range Fresh are all local people, and the store will be supporting and sponsoring local community events.

“We are thrilled to now have a store in Christchurch offering our quality, value and service, and our team looks forward to meeting and serving all our new customers,” Smit says.

•Prime Range Fresh is open seven days a week at 303 Colombo St. For more information, visit www.primerangefresh.co.nz