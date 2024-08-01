Play the world's great golf courses in Hanmer

Ever wanted to play the world’s great golf courses like Pebble Beach in California, host of several US Opens, Bethpage in New York, the venue for next year’s Ryder Cup, or Harbour Town where the RBC Heritage was played in April?

Well, now you can.

Tees + Taps in Hanmer Springs has one of the great new golf simulators where you can test yourself on more than 50 top courses from around the world.

If you choose to play Pebble Beach you will be playing some of the world’s most iconic holes like the par 3 7th, only 106 yards, but it has a 40-foot drop to the tee and the green is surrounded by three sides of the bay.

What an experience!

Or the 8th at Harbour Town, a par 4 473 yard challenge, regarded as one of the most difficult on the PGA Tour.

You must hit it long and right off the tee to have an approach unmolested by trees, bunkers and lagoons on the approach shot.

Jeff Williams has played at Tees + Taps and says it is an "amazing experience".

"I’ll obviously never get to play the Pebble Beaches of this world, but I can at Tees + Taps. Great venue, great hospitality . . . yeah just an escape," he said.

A golf simulator is a screen which has the golf course you are playing, either by yourself or with a group of friends, projected onto it.

Each person plays with real clubs and golf balls, and of course, weather isn’t a factor.

Tees + Taps is perfect for golfers of all skill sets, families, work groups ... in fact anyone who wants a great experience.

The beauty of the simulator golf course, is that it’s designed for everyone and every age.

Tees + Taps offers the ultimate indoor golf activity. Photo: hanmerhospitality.co.nz

The simulator analyses each shot and gives feedback and suggestions. This makes it a great practice tool. The simulators can be adapted to suit all abilities.

While you are playing at Tees + Taps, you can enjoy their delicious coffee and a selection of food and drinks while you play.

Tees + Taps is conveniently located next door to Monteiths or O’Flynn’s, which offer a variety of eats and drinks.

It is also just across the street from the Hanmer Springs hot pools.

It is highly recommend to book online for Tees + Taps. You can bring your own clubs or use theirs.

Tees + Taps is passionate about making golf accessible to all and giving those who give a crack a fantastic experience.

Tees + Taps

• Mon-Sun: 11am-9pm. Other hours by prior arrangement

• 47 Amuri Ave, Hanmer Springs Opposite the Hot Pools

• Bookings at hanmerhospitality.co.nz/venues/tees-and-taps