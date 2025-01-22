Alpine skier's World Cup win drought comes to an end in Italy

Alice Robinson with her family on the podium in Kronplatz, Italy. Photo: Getty Images

Tearful New Zealand alpine skier Alice Robinson has secured her first FIS Ski World Cup win in four years to climb to the top of the giant slalom standings.

Robinson claimed a fourth career title and her first since March 2021 when her second run powered her to victory by more than half a second at Kronplatz in Italy.

The 23-year-old struggled to contain her emotions after heading off Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami and American Paula Moltzan in a tense finish.

"I am really quite speechless…it's been four years since I last won and there were definitely some times in those four years where I wasn't sure if I was going to win again, to be back winning here is so special," Robinson said.

"I'm just proud, the second run I just really wanted to be brave and ski on the limit and I am really proud of that."

After the first run the top eight women were separated by less than a second, with Robinson fifth fastest, 0.49 seconds off the pace of Italian leader Federica Brignone.

Pushing out of the start gate for run two, Robinson knew she needed to produce something special to be in for a shot at the podium.

"I knew after the first run that I had a little mistake, and I felt like the last few races I have been missing that extra gear to push a bit harder and take a few more risks," she said.

"In the second run I just really didn't want to get to the finish and feel like I could have done more. I took a lot of risks and it wasn't perfect, but it was fast."

Robinson established a lead of almost a second as she blasted across the finish line in 58.75 seconds, posting the fastest second run time of the day.

The Queenstown-raised athlete then had to watch the four leading athletes from the first run come down the slope to try to better her combined time of 1 minute and 55.28 seconds.

Sweden's Sara Hector and home town favourite Brignone both failed to finish, while Gut-Behrami Moltzan failed to match Robinson's lightning-fast second run.

Robinson leaps to first on the World Cup standings, narrowly ahead of Hector - a reward for having made it on to a giant slalom podium in every race bar one.

"My family's here to watch, and I guess it's just a lot. So much has happened in the last four years, and to get back to winning is really special," she said.

"It's been a challenging road I suppose, a lot of ups and downs. This last year my skiing has been so consistently good, and to finally execute and win is just really special.

"I think it was about time that I got a win after the last year. I'm just really grateful."

The result is also a boost for Robinson ahead of next month's world alpine skiing championships in Saalbach, Austria.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot for the world champs," she said.