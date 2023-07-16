Anna Grimaldi leaps to silver in Paris

Anna Grimaldi celebrates finishing second in the Women's Long Jump T47 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

Anna Grimaldi has won silver in the long jump at the World Para Athletics Championships tonight.

The Dunedin athlete jumped 5.96cm to secure second spot in the T47 event and record a new personal best in Paris. The jump also set a new New Zealand record.

She threw her arms in the air following the fifth round jump, delighted to add 5cm to her personal best and edge closer to the 6m mark.

The medal adds to Grimaldi’s silver at the 2019 world championships, her bronze in 2015, and her two Paralympic golds.

But reigning world champion Kiara Rodriguez, of Ecuador, stunned the competition to win gold with 6.23m, breaking the world record set in 2013 by 22cm, and adding a massive 32cm to her personal best. America’s Taleah Williams won bronze with 5.65m.

Grimaldi landed second spot after round one with her jump of 5.75m, 5cm off Rodriguez’s first attempt, indicating the battle that would ensue.

The Dunedin long jumper soared into top spot on her second jump, equaling her then-personal best of 5.91m and 11cm ahead of Rodriguez’s best.

But then the Ecuador athlete flew ahead of the pack with her 6.23m jump to secure gold - with Grimaldi the first to congratulate her - while Grimaldi fouled her third attempt.

Grimaldi followed up with 5.90m on her fourth jump, her new personal best on the fifth attempt, and fouled on her final jump.

The silver medal adds to the bronze she won in the 100m last week.