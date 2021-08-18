Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Banks not facing sanction after drink-drive conviction

    Marty Banks
    Marty Banks. Photo: ODT files
    First five-eighth Marty Banks will not face any punishment by Southland coaching staff after he was convicted on a drink-driving charge.

    Banks declined to comment when contacted yesterday by the Otago Daily Times about the drink-driving incident and was keen to move on.

    The former Highlander appeared in the Christchurch District Court  on August 11 and was convicted for drink-driving.

    The Christchurch court was unable to provide details and documentation about Banks’ conviction. The drink-driving incident was believed to have occurred about three months ago.

    Banks has signed for Southland for this NPC season, having just finished a season in Japan.

    Southland coach Dale McLeod said when contacted yesterday Banks would not be penalised by the side and that the former Mako player was remorseful.

    The drink-driving incident took place when he was not signed by the Southland union. If it was part of a trend, McLeod would seek to take action but that was not the case, he said.

    Banks did not start in last Sunday’s game against Bay of Plenty in Invercargill but came on in the second half. The drink-driving conviction had had no bearing on McLeod’s decision to start him off the bench.

    Banks had become a popular player in the squad in the short time he had been with the team, and his experience was highly valued, McLeod said.

    Banks (31) had played all over the world and scored a dropped goal in the Super Rugby final in 2015 for the Highlanders which helped win them the game.

    He also kicked the winning penalty for the Highlanders when they beat the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

     

