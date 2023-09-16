Black Caps lose match, series and skipper

Rachin Ravindra ( right ) : Getty Images.

The Black Caps have been soundly beaten in the fourth and final One Day International against England.

After winning the first match, New Zealand went on to lose three on the trot to concede the series 3-1.

Rachin Ravindra delivered with both bat and ball for the Black Caps, but his efforts weren't enough as his side fell short by 100 runs.

Electing to bowl first, opener Dawid Malan peppered the New Zealand bowlers as he notched 127 off 114 balls.

Skipper Jos Buttler chipped in with 36 as England posted 311/9.

New Zealand was not helped by losing their captain Tim Southee to a broken thumb after he had bowled just four overs.

Ravindra stepped up, bagging four wickets for 60 while Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell picked up two a piece.

Regular wickets meant the Black Caps never seriously threatened the target, and when Henry Nicholls went for 41 with just 122 on the board, the result for England seemed assured.

Ravindra offered stubborn resistance at the bottom of the order with 61 including four sixes, though it was in vain as his wicket concluded a dominant victory for the hosts.

Of more concern than the series defeat could be the loss of Southee, who could now be in doubt for the one-day World Cup, which starts in India in October.

Stand in skipper Tom Latham is hopeful Southee will be back in time.

"He's a pretty resilient character Tim, I'm sure he'll be doing all he can to be on the plane ready for that first game but it's hard to know at this point what the timeframe may be and once he gets home and he's probably had a few more scans then we'll know the extent of what's going on."