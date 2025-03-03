Thousands soak up the sun and sounds at Selwyn festival

About 7000 festival-goers descended on Lincoln Domain for the Selwyn Sounds music festival on Saturday.

After a day of perfect weather, British electronic synth pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark took to the stage as night fell and blasted out a memorable set.

OMD has sold over 40 million albums and recorded some of the most iconic songs of the ‘80s.

The line-up also featured Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins, Kiwi rocker Jon Stevens with his Noiseworks and INXS collection, Australian singer-songwriter DIESEL, Christchurch rock band The Narcs with special guest Kim Willoughby, Christchurch pop-rock band Castaway and 19-year-old Canterbury musician Flynn Adamson.

Adamson's musical journey started at age six and he grew up listening to the music of his parents’ era and playing The Beatles on repeat.

He landed the Selwyn Sounds gig after opening for Castaway at the Loons in Lyttelton. Adamson impressed on stage, leading many to pick him out as their favourite performer.

One fan said: "It was a great day - Flynn Adamson and Castaway were standouts! Be great to have the big screens either side of the stage back!"

Said another festival goer: "Pleasantly surprised by Flynn Adamson opening at Selwyn Sounds today. For a young dude writing his own material at home in his bedroom... like him enough to follow him on Spotify. Live in Lincoln - Selwyn Sounds good call!"

And another said: "For my first time I was impressed how smoothly things ran. From the buses to how quickly we went through bag check, all the bar staff, security, and other volunteers I know you don't normally get thanked but without you the show would not go on. Thanks for showcasing local talent Castaway I hope you have them back. My two standout were Jon Stevens (reliving Noiseworks and INXS) but ultimately OMD. They should be OMG amazing. To have us up dancing and singing and watching Andy's windmill dance in person was a highlight. I hope they return."