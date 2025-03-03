Protesters climb onto roof of global weapons company's Rolleston headquarters

Protest banners in Rolleston. Photo: Supplied / peace.action.otautahi

Protesters climbed onto the roof of an international weapons company's NZ headquarters in Rolleston in a bid to deter it from expanding further into New Zealand.

Two people from Peace Action Ōtautahi have been on the roof of the NIOA building on Stoneleigh Drive since Monday morning and have hung banners across the exterior.

In late December, the group hung a banner across Christchurch’s Bridge of Remembrance in a similar protest.

In 2023, the global firearms, weapons and munitions company acquired Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, an Australian-owned US-based firearms and ammunition manufacturer operating out of Tennessee.

The company's website states its products are "used by civilian sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military and more than 80 State Department approved countries across the world".

In a press release, Peace Action Ōtautahi said the protest aimed to highlight the alleged killing of innocent civilians with weapons supplied by NIOA.

NIOA has been approached by RNZ for comment.

Established in 1973, NIOA Group's distribution network covers 75 US State department approved countries.

NIOA's website states the company has a rich history of supporting the NZ Defence Force and police, providing "essential weapons systems, tactical gear, and munitions to bolster security and readiness"

NIOA New Zealand officially opened its new Canterbury headquarters in Rolleston in October 2024 after relocating from Auckland.

The 1130 sq m facility houses an office, high-tech warehouse and a distribution centre which serves as the hub for its New Zealand operations.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the protest. Two people had climbed onto the roof while others surrounded the premises.

In a later statement, police said the people on the ground had moved but two protesters remained on the roof.

"We are working to safely resolve the situation, and remove people from the roof," the police spokesperson said.

"While we respect the right to lawful protest, our responsibility is to uphold the law and ensure the safety of those involved."

Fire and Emergency NZ staff and the police public safety unit and negotiation team were also at the scene.

-RNZ and Star News