Black Sticks claim upset win over Argentina

NZ Black Sticks : Getty Images

The Black Sticks women's team secured a 2-1 upset victory over the world number two Argentina at the Pro League tournament in Antwerp.

Despite Argentina dominating the first quarter with superior territory, possession, and numerous goal-scoring opportunities, it was the New Zealand side that managed to take the lead.

The defensive prowess of the Black Sticks was on full display, with their penalty corner defence proving solid and goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon pulling off some exceptional saves during open play.

As the first quarter neared its conclusion, New Zealand executed a well-worked goal. Olivia Shannon orchestrated a counter-attack and the ball found its way back to her to expertly finish to give her team the advantage.

In the second quarter, New Zealand started to find their rhythm and grow into the game. However, Argentina maintained their edge and managed to equalise after earning a penalty corner opportunity.

Despite the Black Sticks creating some promising chances, Argentina remained the better team for much of the quarter.

The third quarter saw New Zealand rise to the challenge, matching up better against their formidable opponents. The defensive effort significantly improved, with the Black Sticks not conceding any penalty corners after giving away 10 in the first half.

As the quarter drew to a close, New Zealand earned their first penalty corner of the game. Olivia Merry unleashed a powerful strike, which found the waiting stick of Hope Ralph, who skilfully deflected the ball into the net, propelling the Black Sticks to a 2-1 lead.

The final quarter was a test of resilience for the New Zealand side. Conceding only one penalty corner, the Black Sticks' resolute defence held firm as Argentina relentlessly pushed for an equaliser.

With unwavering determination, the New Zealand team thwarted their opponents' advances, preserving their narrow advantage until the final whistle.