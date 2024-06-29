Brothers ready for heat of competition

Brothers Joe and Charlie Morrison are on the cusp of fulfilling a lifelong dream when they run out for the Black Sticks at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Joe (left) and Charlie Morrison will represent New Zealand at the Olympic Games in Paris next month. Photo: Supplied.

The pair, aged 22 and 20 respectively, have been selected in the 16-man squad for what will be their first time at the games.

Charlie said it was a special moment for them.

“We both probably never thought it was gonna happen, so it is a real honour to be selected and you always dream of going to an Olympics. I can’t wait.”

Joe said it had always been something he’s wanted to accomplish.

“Obviously you watch it on TV growing up and it’s a pretty big event. It’s the pinnacle of hockey, so since I started playing it’s probably been the goal.”

They’re joined in the squad by fellow Cantabrians Sam Lane and Simon Yorston – who is also making his Olympic debut.

The brothers started playing when Joe was eight and Charlie seven, when they would watch older sister Ella’s games at the Marist Hockey Club.

The brothers would play on the turf at halftime, alongside friend George Baker – who is a reserve in the Olympic squad.

They’ve played hundreds of games together since then.

“We played Marist age-group and then went to St Bede’s together, played in the Canterbury rep teams together, and Marist premier men,” said Joe.

“So it’s pretty special to pull on the jersey next to him and fulfil the dream, I guess.”

Charlie remembered how many from that first junior team went on to big things.

“That team was actually a pretty successful group.

“There was Dom Gardiner (Crusaders flanker), a New Zealand triathlete (Will Taylor), and then three Black Sticks, it was a pretty competitive group.”

While this will be the brothers’ first time on the Olympic stage, they’re no stranger to world events, having both featured at the FIH World Cup in India last year – where Charlie made his debut.

“I remember crowds of 20,000, a lot of noise, pretty hectic environment, I think it’s definitely prepared me for what’s to come in Paris a bit,” he said.

Joe expected Paris to be similar.

“They’re saying maybe some heat in Paris, it was pretty hot in India and we’ve also been in Malaysia.

“But also, living together with the team for in a small space for quite a while, it’s different. It’s good that we’ve had plenty of practice at it.”

The Black Sticks will head to Spain for a training camp next week before arriving in Paris ahead of their first game against India on July 28 (NZT).