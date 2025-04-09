Fancy an all-expenses-paid trip around Canterbury?

Photo: Ōtautahi Christchurch

Ratepayer-funded economic development agency ChristchurchNZ has launched a new campaign to find "New Zealand’s coolest intern" - and send them on a three-week, all-expenses-paid trip around Canterbury.

The lucky intern's job will involve showcasing the winter scenery, documenting their experiences on film and discovering some of the region's hidden gems.

The intern will share their journey on social media. To apply, aspiring interns must submit a 60-second video by April 30 that showcases the region and highlights their creativity, personality, love of winter and content creation skills.

ChristchurchNZ said the successful applicant will get a paid three-week contract, VIP access to winter events and the chance to visit leading tourism attractions.

All costs associated with their travel, activities and accommodation will be covered, including hosted meals and a lump sum payment towards living costs. The intern will also be supplied with a range of winter clothing from Macpac.

"The city is never short of new stories to tell and we’re on the hunt for a budding content creator to tell those stories this winter," ChristchurchNZ's website states.

"This is your opportunity to gain valuable work experience in the social media world, while getting to know (what is in our humble opinion) the most exciting region in the country during the winter months."

ChristchurchNZ is the city's economic development agency. It receives funding from Christchurch City Council and a range of external partners and sponsors.

-APL