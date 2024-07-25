Cantabrians to look out for at the Paris Olympics

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There are 25 Canterbury athletes representing New Zealand at the Paris Olympics, which started today. Sports reporter Sam Coughlan runs through each one, and when you can watch them in action.
Ellesse Andrews, 24 - Track Cycling
Andrews became the first female New Zealand sprint rider to win an Olympic medal when she took home silver in the keirin in Tokyo. She will be among the favourites in Paris, having won gold at the world championships last year. First in action: Women’s team sprint, qualifying, 3am August 6.
Olivia Brett, 23 - Canoe Sprint
Brett is competing at her first Olympics, in the canoe sprint women’s K4 500m. She has three years of experience in the team, and a world championship victory last year. First in action: Women’s K4 500m heats, 8pm August 6.
Madaline Davidson, 25 - Gymnastics, Trampoline
Davidson was the first NZ woman to compete in trampoline at the Olympics, where she was a reserve for the final in Tokyo. This year she finished sixth in the Cottbus leg of the World Cup. First in action: Women’s qualifying, 10pm August 2.
Victoria Esson, 33 - Football
Goalkeeper Esson will be at her second Olympics, after being the reserve keeper for Tokyo. She will start between the sticks for the Ferns, after a successful World Cup on home soil last year. Esson has been with Scottish club Rangers since 2022. First in action: Canada v NZ, 3am tomorrow.
Macey Fraser, 22 - Football
Fraser enjoyed a breakout 2023/24 season with the Wellington Phoenix, making her debut and contributing three goals and five assists. That earned her a move to USA side Utah Royals in April - for the highest transfer fee ever received by an A-League Women’s side. She’ll be one to watch out for when the Ferns start their campaign.
Meikayla Moore, 28 - Football
Moore, who made her international debut when she was 17, will be at her third Olympics. She was controversially omitted from the squad for the World Cup last year but bounced back with a series of performances for now-former club Glasgow City to earn selection.
Gabi Rennie, 23 - Football
Rennie made a notable international debut at Tokyo, scoring against Australia with her first touch after coming off the bench. After finishing her studies in the US, she signed for Finnish team Åland United in February.
Kate Taylor, 20 - Football
Another to earn a transfer after standing out for the Phoenix, Taylor signed for French club Dijon this week. She was a member of the Phoenix women’s inaugural squad in 2021 and made her international debut in June 2022.
Matthew Sheridan, 20 - Football
The former Selwyn United player was an unexpected selection for the games, having only made four senior appearances for the Wellington Phoenix in his debut A-League season. First in action: Guinea v NZ, 3am today.
Finn Surman, 20 - Football
An impressive season for the Wellington Phoenix saw Surman earn a move to US side Portland Timbers this month. He made his international debut last year.
Tayla Ford, 31 - Wrestling
At her first Olympics, Ford will be looking to follow on from her Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2022. She is the first NZ woman on an Olympic wrestling team. First in action: Women’s freestyle U68kg, 1/8 finals, 1am August 6.
Hamish Kerr, 27 - Athletics
The high jumper has staked his case for Olympic gold by winning three straight Diamond League meets, and is second in the world this year. Finished 10th in Tokyo but has since added to his PB - 2.36m, a NZ record. First in action: Men’s high jump qualifying, 8.05pm August 7.
Tom Walsh, 32 - Athletics
Legendary shot putter Tom Walsh is chasing his third successive Olympic medal, after bronze in Rio and Tokyo. He won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and 2018, and holds the NZ record - 22.90m. First in action: Men’s shot put qualifying, 6.10am August 3.
Sam Lane, 27 - Hockey
Lane, who plays for Dutch side HC Oranje-Rood, will be at his second Olympics, after being a part of the team that finished ninth in Tokyo. Lane was the top scorer in the Dutch top division earlier this year before an injury. First in action: India v NZ, 3.30am Sunday.
Charlie Morrison, 20 - Hockey
Charlie Morrison will be at his first Olympics, after making his debut during the 2023 FIH World Cup in India. He plays for Marist alongside older brother Joe.
Joe Morrison, 22 - Hockey
Also at his first games, Morrison was sidelined with injury in the lead-up to Olympic selection but recovered in time to make the team.
Simon Yorston (24) - Hockey
Yorston is the fourth Cantabrian in the men’s hockey team. He plays for Hornby and will be making his first Olympic appearance. First in action: India v NZ, 3.30am Sunday
Jorja Miller, 20 - Rugby Sevens
Sevens star Jorja Miller will make her first Olympic appearance. She made her international debut in 2022 at the Rugby World Cup Sevens, where the Black Ferns won silver, and was awarded rookie of the year in her first season. First in action: NZ v China, 4am July 29.
Laurence Pithie, 22 - Cycling
At his first Olympics, Pithie has won five UCI races to date. The most recent was the Cadel Evans Road Race in Australia in January. He races for European team Groupama-FDJ and is ranked 58th in the world. First in action: Men’s individual time trial, 2.30am Sunday.
Tim Price, 45 - Equestrian
Price is the oldest Kiwi at the games. He was part of the NZ Olympic teams in 2016 and 2021 that placed fourth and fifth respectively. He will compete alongside wife Jonelle. First in action: Eventing dressage, 7.30pm Saturday.
Lucy Spoors, 33 - Rowing
Lucy Spoors will be looking to follow on from Tokyo, where she was a part of the women’s eight that won silver. She took time out after that to start a family, but returned to the sport last year and will compete in the double scull. First in action: Women’s double sculls heats, 10pm Saturday.
Phoebe Spoors, 30 - Rowing
Phoebe Spoors was a travelling reserve in Tokyo. The younger sister of Lucy, unusually she never represented her country at age-group level but raced for the University of Washington, US. First in action: Women’s four heats, 10.30pm Sunday.
Davina Waddy, 27 - Rowing
Waddy will compete alongside Phoebe Spoors in the women’s four. Like Spoors, she was also a travelling reserve for Tokyo.
Chloe Tipple, 33 - Shooting
Tipple, a skeet shooter, is back for her third games after appearing in 2016 and 2021, where she placed 13th and 27th respectively. She began shooting at age eight. First in action: Skeep women’s qualification - day 1, 7pm August 3.
Taiko Torepe-Ormsby, 20 - Swimming
Torepe-Ormsby qualified for the games in style, setting a NZ record for the 50m freestyle - becoming the first Kiwi to swim it in under 22secs. Based in the US, he swims for the University of Wisconsin. First in action: Men’s 50m freestyle heats, August 1.