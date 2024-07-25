Cantabrians to look out for at the Paris Olympics

There are 25 Canterbury athletes representing New Zealand at the Paris Olympics, which started today. Sports reporter Sam Coughlan runs through each one, and when you can watch them in action.

Ellesse Andrews, 24 - Track Cycling

Andrews became the first female New Zealand sprint rider to win an Olympic medal when she took home silver in the keirin in Tokyo. She will be among the favourites in Paris, having won gold at the world championships last year. First in action: Women’s team sprint, qualifying, 3am August 6.

Canoe sprinter Olivia Brett will compete at her first Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images Olivia Brett, 23 - Canoe Sprint

Brett is competing at her first Olympics, in the canoe sprint women’s K4 500m. She has three years of experience in the team, and a world championship victory last year. First in action: Women’s K4 500m heats, 8pm August 6.

Madaline Davidson, 25 - Gymnastics, Trampoline

Davidson was the first NZ woman to compete in trampoline at the Olympics, where she was a reserve for the final in Tokyo. This year she finished sixth in the Cottbus leg of the World Cup. First in action: Women’s qualifying, 10pm August 2.

Victoria Esson, 33 - Football

Goalkeeper Esson will be at her second Olympics, after being the reserve keeper for Tokyo. She will start between the sticks for the Ferns, after a successful World Cup on home soil last year. Esson has been with Scottish club Rangers since 2022. First in action: Canada v NZ, 3am tomorrow.

Macey Fraser is set to play a key role for the Ferns. Photo: Getty Images Macey Fraser, 22 - Football

Fraser enjoyed a breakout 2023/24 season with the Wellington Phoenix, making her debut and contributing three goals and five assists. That earned her a move to USA side Utah Royals in April - for the highest transfer fee ever received by an A-League Women’s side. She’ll be one to watch out for when the Ferns start their campaign.

Meikayla Moore, 28 - Football

Moore, who made her international debut when she was 17, will be at her third Olympics. She was controversially omitted from the squad for the World Cup last year but bounced back with a series of performances for now-former club Glasgow City to earn selection.

Gabi Rennie, 23 - Football

Rennie made a notable international debut at Tokyo, scoring against Australia with her first touch after coming off the bench. After finishing her studies in the US, she signed for Finnish team Åland United in February.

Kate Taylor, 20 - Football

Another to earn a transfer after standing out for the Phoenix, Taylor signed for French club Dijon this week. She was a member of the Phoenix women’s inaugural squad in 2021 and made her international debut in June 2022.

Matthew Sheridan, 20 - Football

The former Selwyn United player was an unexpected selection for the games, having only made four senior appearances for the Wellington Phoenix in his debut A-League season. First in action: Guinea v NZ, 3am today.

Finn Surman, 20 - Football

An impressive season for the Wellington Phoenix saw Surman earn a move to US side Portland Timbers this month. He made his international debut last year.

Tayla Ford, 31 - Wrestling

At her first Olympics, Ford will be looking to follow on from her Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2022. She is the first NZ woman on an Olympic wrestling team. First in action: Women’s freestyle U68kg, 1/8 finals, 1am August 6.