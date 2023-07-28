Canterbury calls back Crotty

Ryan Crotty will start at centre when Canterbury face Tasman in a pre-season friendly at Hanmer Springs today at 1.30pm. Photo: Getty Images

A couple of familiar faces and some talented rookies have been named in Canterbury’s Bunnings Warehouse NPC squad.

Canterbury face Tasman in a pre-season friendly at Hanmer Springs today at 1.30pm before their season starts next Saturday against Northland.

New Brighton centre Ryan Crotty will get the chance to add to his 68 Canterbury caps after he was named in the squad.

Hurunui’s Ben Funnell (80 caps) and Luke Romano (70) also return to the red and black, while six new faces are set to feature this season.

Solomon Alaimalo*, Sydenham; Torian Barnes*, Sydenham; George Bell, Lincoln University; Finlay Brewis, HSOB; Joe Brial, Lincoln University; Fergus Burke, University; Tahlor Cahill*, Marist Albion; Seb Calder, Lincoln University; Ryan Crotty, New Brighton; Tom Christie, Christchurch; Samuel Darry, HSOB; Mitchell Drummond, HSOB; Mitchell Dunshea, Springston; Braydon Ennor, University; Chay Fihaki, Belfast; Ben Funnell, Hurunui; Zach Gallagher, Burnside; Dominic Gardiner, Marist Albion; Cullen Grace, Lincoln University; Alex Harford, HSOB; Billy Harmon, New Brighton; Jamie Hannah*, Lincoln University; Willi Heinz, Linwood; Tom Heywood, University; Oliver Jager, New Brighton; Corey Kellow, Lincoln University; Daniel Lienert- Brown, HSOB; Manasa Mataele, Marist Albion; Brodie McAlister, Kaiapoi; Dallas McLeod, Christchurch; Richie Mo’unga, Linwood; Joseph Moody, Lincoln RFC; James Mullan*, Sydenham; Blair Murray, University; Fletcher Newell, Lincoln University; Rameka Poihipi, Lincoln University; Reed Prinsep, HSOB; Ngatungane Punivai, Prebbleton; Luke Romano, Hurunui; Jone Rova, Lincoln University; Nic Shearer*, Marist Albion; Codie Taylor, Sydenham; Samuel Whitelock, Lincoln University; Tamaiti Williams, Burnside. *Denotes potential Canterbury debutant.