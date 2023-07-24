Canterbury Rams on fire

File pic : Getty Images

The Canterbury Rams have broken their 31-year title drought becoming National Basketball League champions after a commanding fourth quarter performance in the Grand Final.

The Rams held their composure to claim a gripping 93-82 victory over the Auckland Tuatara at Auckland's Trusts Stadium with powerhouse performances from former Tall Blacks guard Corey Webster and American guard Tevin Brown.

Brown was the leading rebounder for the match and dropped 23 points for the Rams, while Webster poured in 25 points with four assists and seven rebounds.

Reuben Te Rangi was a standout for the Tuatara with 27 points, backed up on the scoreboard by 31 year-old teammate Rob Loe with 11 rebounds.

An ecstatic Tevin Brown who added 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists said the Rams built their confidence throughout the season.

"One thing that we had to figure out was how to get through when we got hit in the games with big runs," said Brown after his side outscored Auckland by 10 points in the final quarter.

"We did that to the best of our ability this weekend."

He credited his fellow Rams for their level-headed execution in the tense last quarter, with players like Max Darling using his physical presence to make things tough for the Auckland side.

"I have great teammates...it's all a credit to them," he said.

Meanwhile veteran Tuatara centre Rob Loe told media he plans to play in the NBL next year.

The Tuatara were runners-up for a second consecutive season after the Aucklanders were pipped by the Otago Nuggets last year.