Runaway 4WD flips over in Dunedin suburb

A runaway 4WD lies on its side after rolling over in North Rd at about 4pm on Saturday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A runaway 4WD vehicle came a cropper when it flipped on its side in the Dunedin suburb of Normanby on Saturday.

No-one was injured in the accident, which occurred about 4pm, and witnesses told the Otago Daily Times that the driver may have forgotten to put on the handbrake, as the vehicle rolled on its side near the former Normanby Tavern on North Rd.

When the Otago Daily Times arrived on the scene about 4.30pm, the vehicle was still blocking one side of North Rd.