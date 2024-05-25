Adventure playground's future up in air

Ambitious plans for a new indoor entertainment venue inside a former air force hangar at Wigram are now up in the air.

The Benny's Hangar proposal reached out to the public through a crowdfunding campaign but failed to reach its goal, resulting in a halt to construction.

Owner Ben Scott said the project was roughly 80% complete, after revealing his vision to The South Today last month.

"Essentially it's an adult's Chipmunks [that's] the easiest way to explain it. So the whole idea behind it is all ages of affordable entertainment here in Christchurch."

The centrepiece of Benny's Hangar is what Ben Scott claims is the world's largest skateboard. It's longer than the current 11.5-metre world record holder. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Activities include a pump track, archery, axe throwing, basketball and golf simulators, table tennis, paintball and mini golf.

Benny's Hangar had hoped to raise $750,000 through a PledgeMe campaign. That finished on Wednesday night but fell well short of the target figure, closing with just $72,711 in pledges.

Scott said the team were trying their best to get the major project open and were looking at other options.

"B, C, D - you name it. There's always another plan, you gotta keep going."

Ben Scott launching Benny's Hangar crowdfunding campaign last month. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Scott said he had been transparent with contractors and suppliers throughout the build.

They're owed about $400,000 in total.

He had been hoping to open the hangar doors to the public by the July school holidays, but said the team were doing their best to try get the expensive project back on track.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air