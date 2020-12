(From left) Tony Smail (CRFU chief executive), Mark Greenstreet (Canstaff), Linda Healion (Tri-Rugby), Andrew Gray (Child Cancer Foundation), Matthew Mark (Christchurch City Mission), Matt Jones (Canstaff managing director).

A charity golf tournament, ideally the first of many, has benefited the Child Cancer Foundation, Christchurch City Mission and Tri-Rugby.

Canterbury Rugby and the Canstaff recruitment agency combined to host the fundraiser recently at the Waimairi Beach Golf Club which raised $9183.

It is intended to be an annual event.

Prop Daniel Lienert-Brown, flanker Tom Christie and first five-eighth Fergus Burke were the Canterbury players involved in the outing.