Young mountain bikers get free ride to compete at Crankworx

Aniko Farmer, 14, is one of eight young bikers invited to compete at the Crankworx Summer Series at the Christchurch Adventure Park. PHOTO: DOMINIC BLISSETT/BLISSFIELD PHOTO

A selection of young Canterbury riders will compete against some of the world’s best at the Crankworx Summer Series.

The four-day event, starting on Thursday at the Christchurch Adventure Park, will feature eight local riders aged 13-17 who have had their entry to the competition paid for by ChristchurchNZ.

The teenagers will have the chance to compete against some of the world’s top riders including Pump Track world champion Ryan Gilchrist, Norwegian Mille Johnset – ranked 10th in the world for downhill – as well as three-time Red Bull Hardline champion Bernard Kerr from England.

Cashmere High student Aniko Farmer, 14, only started biking last year and said she was looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m really excited but also pretty nervous. I haven’t done any races before, but I wanted to do it anyway. It’s a good opportunity, and I’m just doing it to have fun.”

Two of her friends from Cashmere High have also been invited – Hazel Odin and Alexa Van Tromp, both 14.

Cameron Butler, 17, started biking two years ago but is already making a name for himself with some good performances for Rangiora High School – ninth in the South Island schools championships and eighth at nationals.

He said he could not wait to compete at Crankworx.

“It’s going to be such a big thing for me,” he said.

“I was thinking about doing it, but I didn’t have the money for the entry. Then out of nowhere I got the invitation, and I was just really happy. If it wasn’t for that I wouldn’t be able to race.”

He will be making a mad dash from Rangiora High to compete, attending school in the morning before departing at lunchtime.

“I have to leave my bike in Christchurch, at my cousin’s house, and then take a bus into Christchurch from Rangiora leaving around 12.30 because the bus takes an hour-and-a-half, and practice starts at 2pm.

“I get off the bus at Princess Margaret Hospital and then have to walk five minutes around to my cousin’s house, pick up my bike and then ride to the park.”

The other riders invited to compete are Campbell Copland (13), Reuben Bowness (15), Josh Ford (17) and Harry Summers (17).