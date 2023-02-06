Charles still capable of aceing it at 86

Sir Bob Charles at the Otago Golf Club last November. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The old master has still got it.

Sir Bob Charles has warmed up for his competitive comeback in Dunedin with a little slice of perfection.

Charles (86) fired a hole in one during a round at the Christchurch Golf Club on Friday.

He has played at the club for 70 years — and been a member for 67 — but this was his first ace at the course.

Golf writer and playing companion Geoff Saunders said Charles hit a 9-iron especially sweetly on the 119m hole.

"A perfect shot in line with the flag — one hop and in the hole."

Saunders was also with Charles when the 1963 British Open champion had holes in one at The Hills and Noosa Springs in recent years.

Last week, the great left-hander had a round of 71 — 15 shots better than his age — at Shirley.

Charles is the guest of honour at the NZPGA and PGA of Australia Legends Series tournament at the St Clair club on Wednesday.

It will be his first competitive round since he fired a stunning 66 at a Seniors Tour event in Switzerland a decade ago.