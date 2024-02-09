Classic cars rev up for new racing season

Sean Ross’ Ford PDL 1 Mustang will be a highlight of this year’s Southern Classic as the racing world celebrates 60 years of the Mustang. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The hum and roar of classic motor vehicles is set to echo through Levels Motor Raceway this weekend.

With Christmas and the new year out of the way, February marks the start of the Classic Motor Racing season, starting with the Classic Motor Racing Club Southern Classic.

It takes place from today to Sunday, and classic vehicles will be on show and burning rubber over the course of the weekend.

From Fords, Fiats, Datsuns and Hillmans, to Sunbeams, Triumphs, Leylands and MGs — there will be something for every old-school petrol head.

This year will feature the national and international formula juniors, the formula libre racing cars and the vintage and historic vehicles together with the pre-78 classic saloons.

The South Island 2K Cup will be held as well as the small saloons, and large saloons racing.

The meet will also coincide with the 60-year anniversary of the iconic Ford Mustang launching.

To celebrate, Steve Ross will be tearing up the track in his PDL 1 Mustang — a car that represented the pinnacle of that historical period of motor racing. There will be the opportunity for spectators to get a photo with the rare Mustang.

The action begins at 9am on Friday.