'Holy sh**, how did we do that?: Lawson makes F1 top ten

Liam Lawson on his way from 19th to 9th at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson has finished ninth in the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The top-10 finish is a huge boost for the RB racing team's 22-year old.

Charles Leclerc won the race, from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris was third across the line, but lost that place to Max Verstappen after a five-second penalty was imposed after he left the track, gaining an advantage in overtaking Verstappen.

Lawson, who gained a Formula 1 spot for RB at Daniel Ricciardo's expense, gained two competition points for his top-10 placing.

Lawson started at the back of the grid due to engine penalties incurred by his RB racing team, while George Russell started from the pit lane after his crash in qualifying on Sunday. Remarkably, Mercedes driver Russell worked his way through the field to finish sixth.

Lawson had a sensational start, moving from 19th to 14th by the end of the first lap.

He continued to advance through the field, and by lap 19 was in eighth place.

He was seventh after 30 laps, but dropped a few places after a late pit stop and comfortably held ninth place over the closing laps.

Leclerc won in one hour, 35 minutes 9.639 seconds, with Lawson 76 seconds behind him.

Lawson's effort matched his ninth place in last year's Singapore Grand Prix, and moved him to 20th in the Formula 1 standings.

It is a big fillip for him as he tries to raise his profile with Red Bull, RB's parent company, as he looks for a place in their premier team next year.

Notably he finished in front of fellow RB driver, Yuki Tsunodo, who was 14th.

"Holy shit, how did we do that?" Lawson said to his team from his RB.

"Good job, thank you everybody. It was just a really complete car. So thank you very much for the hard work, and for preparing me for this. I appreciate it."

Former world champion Lewis Hamilton's race was over in the third lap when he spun into gravel.