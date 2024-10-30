Lesley Murdoch recounts life in sport

Frank Brookes (left), Eve Edmonds, David Archibald, Marilyn Still, Leslie Murdoch, Tina Chamberlain and Sara Ashcroft at the Bayleys at 5 event. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury cricket and hockey legend Lesley Murdoch wowed the audience at a recent Bayleys at 5 event.

About 80 people packed into the Sumner Bowls Club to hear Murdoch give an inspirational talk about her sporting achievements, including representing New Zealand in both the Cricket World Cup and the Olympics.

The sporting icon also spoke about her long broadcasting career and her involvement in coaching, and sporting governance at national and international level.

Murdoch - who played six tests and 25 one-day internationals, as well as representing NZ in hockey at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics - is a proud Cantabrian.

Murdoch received a NZ Order of Merit for services to sport in 2016. Photo: Supplied

She detailed her involvement in the community, such as being part of the ‘Scarborough Dippers’, through which she helped raise vital funds to provide a defibrillator for the Scarborough foreshore.

“Lesley is a prominent broadcaster, an incredibly accomplished multi-faceted sportswoman, and an absolute legend in our local community,” said Bayleys Sumner’s Marilyn Still.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Lesley living amongst us, totally committed to the community, always on hand to lend a hand.

“She is a great communicator - an encouraging mentor for young people in sport and life in general.”