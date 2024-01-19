Lucky golfer scores shot at world stage

A casual nine-hole game of midweek golf with friends has earned a Waimairi Beach golfer a ‘once in a lifetime’ shot at flying off to Scotland to play in a world invitational golf tournament leading into the famed Open Championship.

Karalyn Johnston was randomly selected as a monthly winner in a promotion being run by Golf New Zealand. The highly patronised event, called Make Time Play 9, runs throughout summer, and encourages golfers of all ages and skill levels across the country to participate in a shorter format of the game.

Golfers go in the prize draw by simply submitting their nine-hole score card. As a starter for winning the most recent monthly draw, Johnston won return airfares and accommodation to Queenstown to compete in the Make Time Play 9 final event – being held in March in conjunction with the New Zealand Open championship.

Johnston will join eight other winners from around New Zealand to tee up for nine holes at Millbrook – with the two best players going on to represent New Zealand at the R&A nine-hole challenge on the eve of the 152nd Open Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland in July.

The world final will feature 42 nine-hole players from 22 countries.

Johnston, who plays off a 22 handicap, says winning a trip to Queenstown wasn’t on her mind when playing in the qualifying lucky draw nine-hole round.

“Just winning a trip to Queenstown is an amazing prize . . . let alone being in with a chance to go and play the lead-in event for one of the world’s most special golfing majors,” the 67-year-old said, who was introduced to the sport by her golf-loving husband, Michael.

“I feel a bit like Lydia Ko/Ryan Fox. I’ll certainly be hitting the driving range and putting greens over the coming months to get in a bit of extra practice, as there’s a lot on the line for winning.”

Golf New Zealand golf development general manager Thiem Nguyen said the Make Time Play 9 initiative truly was a “money can’t buy experience” for every golfer enjoying nine-holes over the coming months.

“For two lucky amateur Kiwi golfers who play the sport for the pure love of it, they will have the opportunity to play on the same golf course as Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox, and the best professional golfers in the world in conjunction with The Open Championship,” said Nguyen.

“I know that Karalyn, along with the other qualifying finalists, will be excited about the Queenstown experience, and will practicing incredibly hard over the coming weeks and months to sharpen up their games – with an eye to securing that elusive spot to play in the world finals.

“The last draw to qualify for the Queenstown play off is being made in the middle February so there is still time for everyone to play a quick nine holes and be in the chance to win a spot.”