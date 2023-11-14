Man taken to hospital after motorsport park crash

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash at a Canterbury motorsport park at the weekend.

A police spokesperson said the crash took place about 10.30am on Sunday when the vehicle hit a wall at the Euromarque Motorsport Park, Ruapuna Raceway, near Templeton.

A man who witnessed the crash told Chris Lynch Media "officials on track had the incident cleared and race restarted before emergency services arrived".

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene.

The patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, Hato Hone St John said.

The Press reported on Sunday the Canterbury Car Club hosted a festival at the track near Templeton over the weekend.

Club general manager Mark Wedderell told The Press it would not be commenting on the incident.

He said the person was taken to hospital to be placed "under observation".